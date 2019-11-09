Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Hold an Important Conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will speak on the phone today, November 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, TASS reported.

Turkey's Yeni Şafak daily reported earlier that Erdogan intends to have a telephone conversation with Putin on Saturday.

Asked whether such a telephone conversation would actually take place, Peskov answered in the affirmative.

