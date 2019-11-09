A 50-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed in the Capital's "Iztok" Neighbourhood

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the capital's "Iztok" neighbourhood. The incident was reported at 6:50 pm on Friday, NOVA reported.

An ambulance team arrived on the spot in 10 minutes.

They found that the man had been repeatedly stabbed in the abdomen.

He was taken to St. Anna University Hospital.

He is in a very serious condition and is about to undergo abdominal surgeries.

