Fires Have Killed Half the Koalas from a Reserve in Australia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2019, Saturday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fires Have Killed Half the Koalas from a Reserve in Australia www.pixabay.com

The fires led to the deaths of half the koalas living in a reserve in New South Wales. The fire season began earlier this year and has already destroyed two-thirds of the habitats of animals in the nature reserve, according to Reuters.

About 350 animals have been killed, according to the Australian Coalition Conservation Society. That compares with a total population of 500 to 600 in the reserve, said the group's president, Sue Ashton, The Independent reported.

The rescued animals are at Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. "We look for signals of pain – teeth grinding, distress – and we just take it on a day-by-day basis," said Amanda Gordon of the hospital.

It will take at least ten days to estimate how many animals have been injured. Population estimates for koalas, native to Australia, vary widely, from as few as 50,000 to little more than 100,000. Animals live mainly in eucalyptus forests in the eastern provinces, sleeping up to 18 hours a day.

Warmer weather caused by climate change is likely to worsen their living conditions. Deforestation has restricted the areas in which they may live, says James Tremain of the New South Wales Nature Conservation Council. "Koalas are definitely in trouble in New South Wales, but if the declines continue at the same rate as the last 20 to 30 years, koalas could be extinct in the wild by mid-century," 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: koalas, reserve, Australia, fires, deforestation, climate change
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria