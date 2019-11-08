Grigor Dimitrov Will Play for Bulgaria Again

At a press conference Grigor Dimitrov announced the big news that he will be the captain of the Bulagrian tennis team at the forthcoming ATP Cup which begins on January 3, 2020 in Australia, BNR reported.

One of the newest tournaments in the men's professional tennis calendar will be held from 3 to 12 January in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. The tournament will feature 24 teams from 24 countries. The tournament will be held just before the start of the Australian Open, Gong.bg reported.
“I look forward to playing the ATP Cup. I will be the captain of the Bulagrian tennis team, which makes me very happy and I look forward to starting this training.", Dimitrov said.

