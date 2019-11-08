Paralympian Hristiyan Stoyanov with Gold Medal from Dubai
Sports | November 8, 2019, Friday // 17:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Facebook/Hristiyan Stoyanov
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Hristiyan Stoyanov is the new world champion for people with disabilities at a distance of 1500 meters.
The Bulgarian athlete won the unprecedented race in Dubai, stopping the chronometers at 3:50.87 minutes.
"My entire preparation is focused on Tokyo. The World Cup was just a test to see the level of the other competitors, to decide on what should we lay emphasis in order to be number 1 on the Paralympic Games," noted the 21-year-old man from Gabrovo.
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play for Bulgaria Again
- » Grigor Dimitrov Is in the World Rankings Top 20 Again
- » Kubrat Pulev: I’m Ready to Fight with Tyson Fury Every Day, I’m in my Best Shape
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm Tonight
- » Woodbine Gives Fans New Horse Racing Simulator
- » Spanish Paper Rates Eden Hazard As The Second-Worse Galactico After His Slow Start In Real Madrid Colors