Paralympian Hristiyan Stoyanov with Gold Medal from Dubai

Hristiyan Stoyanov is the new world champion for people with disabilities at a distance of 1500 meters.

The Bulgarian athlete won the unprecedented race in Dubai, stopping the chronometers at 3:50.87 minutes.

"My entire preparation is focused on Tokyo. The World Cup was just a test to see the level of the other competitors, to decide on what should we lay emphasis in order to be number 1 on the Paralympic Games," noted the 21-year-old man from Gabrovo.