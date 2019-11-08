United Group Is about to Buy Vivacom

Business | November 8, 2019, Friday // 17:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: United Group Is about to Buy Vivacom novinite.bg

The Balkan telecommunications and media company United Group, owned by BC Partners, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Bulgaria's leading telecommunications operator Vivacom, Reuters reported. The amount at which the transaction will be executed is not disclosed.

Vivacom was put up for sale earlier this year, and United Group has negotiated the acquisition of the telecommunications company, whose assets are valued at around € 1.2 billion.

"The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2020, once we have received approval from the antitrust authorities," United Group, Vivacom and BC Partners said in a joint statement.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: United Group, Vivacom, buy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria