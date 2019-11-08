52 Million People in Africa Are Starving as a Result of Climate Change

More than 52 million people in 18 African countries are starving as a result of climate change, poverty and armed conflict, according to a Oxfam report.

Countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar and Namibia together suffered average annual losses of $ 700 million as a result of climate-related disasters, the report said.

"Communities at the frontline of this climate crisis are overstretched and may be facing potential annihilation. But local people are doing everything that can to overcome the challenge. There are unprecedented levels of organization happening where governments have let local people down.”, said Mitika Mwenda, chief executive of Oxfam’s partner PACJA.

The report says parts of southern Zimbabwe have experienced the lowest rainfall since 1981, which has helped push more than 5.5m people into extreme food insecurity.

In Zambia, 2.3 million people have been convicted of food insecurity as maize farms have declined and exports are banned, the report added. 2.3m people there are food insecure. The situation is worsening including in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. There are reports of farmer suicides in South Africa.

The drought has particularly affected Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

To discuss environmental sustainability and prosperity, experts gather at an African ministerial conference in Durban from 11 to 15 November.