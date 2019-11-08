Mariya Gabriel Will Participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day in Haskovo

Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, will visit Haskovo on November 11 to participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day under the motto "Programming and Creating Together". This was announced by the Press and Media Department of the EC Delegation to Bulgaria.

The event will start at 11:00 am in the Zarya Community Center.

The organizers are the Vale Computer School and the Zarya Community Center with the support of the Evrika Foundation.

The children from the school will demonstrate skills in working with digital tools and programs, with the involvement of the commissioner.