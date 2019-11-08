Mariya Gabriel Will Participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day in Haskovo

Society | November 8, 2019, Friday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel Will Participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day in Haskovo novinite.bg

Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, will visit Haskovo on November 11 to participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day under the motto "Programming and Creating Together". This was announced by the Press and Media Department of the EC Delegation to Bulgaria.

The event will start at 11:00 am in the Zarya Community Center.

The organizers are the Vale Computer School and the Zarya Community Center with the support of the Evrika Foundation.

The children from the school will demonstrate skills in working with digital tools and programs, with the involvement of the commissioner.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Digital Knowledge and Skills Day, Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria