A 4-Kilometers Long Queue on the Bulgarian Border with Turkey

A 4-kilometers long queue at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The queue is formed at the exit to Turkey, NOVA reports.

The administration of the border checkpoint stated that 2400 trucks were processed in the last 24 hours, 1230 of which were leaving Bulgaria. Over the past month, heavy goods traffic has increased.

The trucks which passes the border checkpoint in October this year are 70 thousand, while last year they were 14 thousand less.