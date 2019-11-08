A 4-Kilometers Long Queue on the Bulgarian Border with Turkey

Society | November 8, 2019, Friday // 17:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A 4-Kilometers Long Queue on the Bulgarian Border with Turkey www.pixabay.com

A 4-kilometers long queue at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The queue is formed at the exit to Turkey, NOVA reports.

The administration of the border checkpoint stated that 2400 trucks were processed in the last 24 hours, 1230 of which were leaving Bulgaria. Over the past month, heavy goods traffic has increased.

The trucks which passes the border checkpoint in October this year are 70 thousand, while last year they were 14 thousand less.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, turkey, Kapitan Andreevo, border checkpoint
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria