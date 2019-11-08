Ministry of Economy and BSMEPA Supported the "National Cause" Movement for the Return of Bulgarians Living Abroad

The Minister of Economy Mr. Emil Karanikolov and the Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), represented by the Executive Director Mr. Boyko Takov, supported the National Cause (DNA) Movement, whose main purpose is demography and in particular to stimulate the return of Bulgarians living abroad, back in the country.

This became clear yesterday, November 7, 2019, during a meeting between Mr. Karanikolov, Mr. Takov and the chairman of DNA - Mr. Andrey Arnaudov, BSMEPA reported.

In the presence of Minister Karanikolov, a bilateral cooperation agreement was signed between BSMEPA and DNA, which envisages the Agency to promote the new initiative of the non-governmental organization to create an online platform connecting Bulgarians living abroad with their native businesses and presenting opportunities in various regions of Bulgaria for career development and life, among Bulgarian business and employers' organizations.

For his part, Minister Karanikolov expressed his desire to support the initiative by presenting the platform to Bulgarian communities around the world during his official visits.

The "Bulgaria Wants You" initiative will launch in early 2020, providing job vacancies, providing administrative assistance when returning to a specific region, and presenting companies and the commitments that they would take on to their new employees.

A special section of the site will be able to use a special calculator that will provide information about the standard of living in the Bulgarian regions and will allow comparison with the standard of the country in which the Bulgarian citizens live.

During the meeting, Mr. Arnaudov informed that on Tuesday, November 12, at 11.00, the first presentation of "Bulgaria Wants You" in front of the business in the region will be held at the City Council building in Stara Zagora.

He added that a Market Link survey showed that nearly 69% of Bulgarians considering returning home would use the platform.

Up-to-date information on the activities of "Bulgaria Wants You" will also be available on the BSMEPA website