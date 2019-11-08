Rumen Radev:The Expertise of the Venice Commission Should Contribute to Implementing the European Democratic Practices in Bulgarian Legislation

President Rumen Radev voiced his high appreciation of the recommendations in the sphere of the rule of law and reaffirming democracy, which the Venice Commission gives to Bulgaria. The Head of State held a meeting with representatives of the Commission, who are visiting our country.

“I have always been led by the understanding that the rule of law is the backbone of the contemporary democratic, pluralistic societies and constitutional democracies,” Rumen Radev said at the meeting.

The representatives of the Venice Commission are visiting Bulgaria on the occasion of drafted legal amendments, introducing specific rules governing the penal responsibility of the “three big” in our judiciary. Recommendations made in the last report of the Venice Commission regarding the judicial branch of power were discussed at the meeting.

The President voiced hope that the expertise and the assistance that the Venice Commission provides to our country will contribute to a continuing implementation of the European democratic practices in contemporary Bulgarian legislation.