Blast in Germany: Dozens of People Have Been Blocked Underground, there Are Injured

November 8, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Blast in Germany: Dozens of People Have Been Blocked Underground, there Are Injured www.pixabay.com

Two people were injured in a blast in a mine near the eastern German city of Halle, the Associated Press reported, citing police sources and DPA.

It is estimated that about 35 people were left underground, but in a safe place.

The incident occurred in a former potassium carbonate (potash) mine, where only extractive waste is now stored.

Tags: Germany, Halle, mine, blast
