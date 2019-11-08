Blast in Germany: Dozens of People Have Been Blocked Underground, there Are Injured
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two people were injured in a blast in a mine near the eastern German city of Halle, the Associated Press reported, citing police sources and DPA.
It is estimated that about 35 people were left underground, but in a safe place.
The incident occurred in a former potassium carbonate (potash) mine, where only extractive waste is now stored.
- » At Least Five Killed in an Earthquake in Iran, Many Are Injured
- » London Piccadilly Theatre Ceiling Collapsed during a Performance (VIDEO)
- » 15 People Were Killed in an Attack in Thailand
- » Severe Bus Accident in France, over 30 Injured
- » At Least 65 People Died in a Train Fire in Pakistan
- » A Fire Destroyed Japanese Palace Included in the UNESCO List (VIDEO)