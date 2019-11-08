At Least Five Killed in an Earthquake in Iran, Many Are Injured

At least three people were killed and 20 were injured in the earthquake that struck northeastern Iran today, AFP and TASS reported. CNN has reported five casualties.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the province of East Azerbaijan, in the northwestern part of the country. The epicentre was 118 km west of the city of Tabriz, which has a population of 1.4 million people.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, about 20 million people live in the area affected by the earthquake.