PM Borissov Arrived in Geneva for a Leadership Meeting
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has arrived in Geneva to take part in a leadership meeting on the Western Balkans.
The meeting is organized by the World Economic Forum as an expression of its commitment to serve as a reliable platform for public-private cooperation and for enhancing positive development in the region and beyond.
In this context, the Forum convenes Western Balkans leaders and key partners at its Geneva headquarters for in-depth discussion.
The leadership meeting is actively supported by Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and will be chaired by its president, Børge Brende.
Before the official start of the meeting, today the participants are gathering for a working dinner, and among the topics discussed will be the formation of a positive future perspective for the Western Balkans.
