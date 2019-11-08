BGN 746.3 Million Is the Expected Revenue from Toll Taxes and E-Vignettes in 2020.

BGN 450 million is the estimated revenue in 2020 from toll taxes for the use of the national road network of heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes and BGN 296.3 million from electronic vignettes. Thus, a total of BGN 746.3 million will be collected from fees for the use of the national road network network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works yesterday at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Self-Government.

 

