BGN 746.3 Million Is the Expected Revenue from Toll Taxes and E-Vignettes in 2020.
Society | November 8, 2019, Friday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
BGN 450 million is the estimated revenue in 2020 from toll taxes for the use of the national road network of heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes and BGN 296.3 million from electronic vignettes. Thus, a total of BGN 746.3 million will be collected from fees for the use of the national road network network.
This was announced by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works yesterday at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Self-Government.
- » 52 Million People in Africa Are Starving as a Result of Climate Change
- » Mariya Gabriel Will Participate in the Digital Knowledge and Skills Day in Haskovo
- » A 4-Kilometers Long Queue on the Bulgarian Border with Turkey
- » Nearly 400 Illegal Migrants Are Detained on the Bulgarian Border with Greece and Turkey
- » Ministry of Economy and BSMEPA Supported the "National Cause" Movement for the Return of Bulgarians Living Abroad
- » Blast in Germany: Dozens of People Have Been Blocked Underground, there Are Injured