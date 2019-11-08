Yulia Stark for Being a Successful Business Woman

Yulia Stark is an author and international public speaker (UK, Europe, USA). She is the founder of the Femininity and Business (FAB) academy that inspired thousands worldwide to grow their business based on their passion and femininity.

As a mother of 2 beautiful kids, wife and a woman who does not want to settle for less than “amazing”, she took every chance to grow as a businesswoman and as an individual. She failed before, lost everything and learned a lot. Rebuilt it all up, but now even more authentic, from the heart and with a bigger vision on how to change the world into a better, more connected place.

See the interview with Yulia Stark below:

How do you handle all the tasks of being a mother of two, a wife and a business woman?

Well, I hope one day this question won’t be asked. And that men and women will be seen equal in business and family. But it is true, often women have more than one job: being a mother, housekeeper and a business owner. The way I do it: I put the right priorities. By understanding what’s important for you, and not willing to compromise, it challenges you to:

- automate certain (business) processes, in case of recurring task

- delegate certain jobs: like household and cooking in my case

- and eliminate, where less is more. I do it with people in my life or with projects that cost me energy and do not give any or little results.



Is being a woman an obstacle or an advantage in the business environment?

It all depends on your own attitude. If you choose to be a victim of your sex, then you’ll be seen as a weaker sex. I chose to believe it’s in my advantage.

But first I had to learn to really be a woman and embrace my feminine energy. By using my EQ in negotiations and during my training programs.



Are there any low blows in women's business? Can you establish true friendships?

Again, it depends on the level of personal development of your (business) surrounding. And it’s not directly connected to the gender. Women are just less direct in their communications, and therefore often seen as false. But it’s way too general, again.

The level of low blows will decrease with your experience and people knowledge. In my personal stage now, I’m honoured to be surrounded by women that are generous, loving and ambitious. Women who believe in holistic and collaborative business approach. As we are living in a new era of sharing economy. By connecting we increase our leverage, therefore we need to unite instead of bringing each other down.

One of my business mentors once said: The nature is wise, it will eliminate everyone who does not contribute to it.



Why did you give up on your career path in banking to become a business woman?

Working in the financial industry was like being stuck in a golden cage. But eventually you pay a much higher price in quality of life.

The financial crisis in 2009 really fell hard on me. I witnessed my best clients losing millions on stock exchange and I was helpless. One day I looked in the mirror and promised myself- from now on honesty, authenticity and freedom will be my guidelines. That led logically to become an entrepreneur, without really understanding what that meant that time. But sometimes naivety is the best weapon.



What is your advice to the ladies who are just getting into this field?

Trust. Trust you are good enough. Don’t be afraid and get some mentorship and guidance. Don’t try doing it all by yourself. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Learn from these who have been there already. Who messed up big time and learned from it. It will save you time and money!

Never ever give up when you fail. Just adapt your strategy, and move on. You are one step away from breakthrough.



Where the idea for "FAB academy" came from?

From that personal struggle and need for more balance, Femininity and Business, or FAB academy, was born in 2013. In the academy we help women to start up and grow their business in a mindful way.

Since starting the FAB Academy, we have grown a strong international network that enables us to give visibility to our women entrepreneurs worldwide, especially through our yearly international business conference WinTrade in London. With partners like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Deloitte, House of Lords (UK Parliament), LinkLaters and so many more, we can achieve the best results.

We also organize retreats around leadership in Bali and other amazing places for those ambitious women, who really want to have it all. The intention of these unique travels is to get clarity on your personal and business journey.

All of our programs are open to mindful and ambitious women, who value happiness, freedom, connectivity and fulfilment above all else.

It is my promise to you that you will find strength and harmony so that you can live a fulfilled life. With our retreats, FAB academy and our International community, we aim to inspire and educate you, so that ‘you can have it all’. Don’t stop believing that!



Have you been to Bulgaria so far? What do you think about the Bulgarian audience?

Yes I have. Several times. Bulgarians are a beautiful mix of eastern and western Europe. And that’s their advantage. They are still hungry for more, that’s why many old European courtiers looking that direction. Hunger for success is of tremendous value while building your business. Where I live, in Belgium, entrepreneurial spirit is quite low. Socialism is often killing for entrepreneurial spirit.



What are the challenges you face in your work? How do you handle them?

People. Strong loyal team of entrepreneurial people who work by results.

Recently I have fired big part of my team and turned my HR strategy to independent business owners (freelancers) who still work long term but by also take responsibility and contribute to the bigger picture.



Who are more successful in business - men or women?

No men or women can be successful long term. It’s in the cooperation that the key lies. You need hard and soft skills to create a successful sustainable business.



What qualities does a woman need in order to be successful?

You need to have them all: focus, vision, drive, hunger and being able to reed numbers . You need to love numbers to understand where your company is going.



What did you want to become when you were a child? Have your dreams come true?

I wanted to be a world citizen and a ballerina dancing on stage.

Word citizen meant freedom in the communistic times, so yes in a way I am a world’s citizen. I’ve travelled the world and have friends in every continent.

I’m not a ballerina, but I do perform in a way on stage with my keynotes and seminars. And yes, sometimes a dance in stage too.





Do you feel like a successful woman? What are you looking forward to? What is the thing you still haven't accomplished?

I’m a happy woman, first of all. I’m grateful for the successes we achieved till now, but I look forward for much more to come. My vision is global, so there is a lot of work to accomplish.

But my career showed be to me to be mindful of other successes in life: healthy beautiful children, passionate relationship and freedom above all.

This is the true success to me.