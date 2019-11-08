Lufthansa Canceled 600 Flights on Friday due to the Cabin Crew Strike

New 600 Lufthansa-operated flights were canceled on Friday - the second day of the cabin crew strike. Among them are three from Munich and Frankfurt to Sofia. Three flights from Sofia to Germany will not be fulfilled.

On Thursday, 700 flights were canceled, causing chaos at airports in Europe.

Lufthansa has cancelled 700 flights on Thursday and 600 on Friday, amounting to about one-fifth of its planned flights over the 48-hour period, BBC reported.

