4.4 Magnitude Earthquake near Dubrovnik
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 8, 2019, Friday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.
The earthquake epicentre is 38 km west from the town. The quake occurred at 2:30 am. Local authorities said there were no reports for damage or injured people.
