A New York Court Ordered Trump to Pay $ 2 Million to to Nonprofit Organizations

World | November 8, 2019, Friday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A New York Court Ordered Trump to Pay $ 2 Million to to Nonprofit Organizations novinite.bg

A New York court has ordered US President Donald Trump to pay $ 2 million to nonprofit organizations in connection with a settlement with the New York state attorney general's office to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the foundation unlawfully coordinated with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign., according to global agencies.

Trump has breached public confidence by letting his campaign team "orchestrate" a fundraiser that raised $ 2.8 million during the 2016 primary election, the judge ruled.

Payment of the compensation must be made to a group of nonprofit organizations, as the Donald J. Trump Foundation is already closed, Reuters notes.

The New York court order is the final ruling in a case filed in 2018 by the New York Prosecutor's Office against Trump and three of his children - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric - violated federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status. They used charitable assets to pay off legal fees, promote hotels " Trump "and personal purchases, DPA recalls.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the president had acknowledged "personal misuse of funds" and agreed to announce if he decided to create a new charity.

The agreements also provide compulsory training for Trump's three children who were directors of the foundation.

Trump has accused prosecutors of misinterpreting a political agreement.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, New York, court, to nonprofit organizations, Donald J. Trump Foundaton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria