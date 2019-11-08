A New York Court Ordered Trump to Pay $ 2 Million to to Nonprofit Organizations

A New York court has ordered US President Donald Trump to pay $ 2 million to nonprofit organizations in connection with a settlement with the New York state attorney general's office to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the foundation unlawfully coordinated with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign., according to global agencies.

Trump has breached public confidence by letting his campaign team "orchestrate" a fundraiser that raised $ 2.8 million during the 2016 primary election, the judge ruled.

Payment of the compensation must be made to a group of nonprofit organizations, as the Donald J. Trump Foundation is already closed, Reuters notes.

The New York court order is the final ruling in a case filed in 2018 by the New York Prosecutor's Office against Trump and three of his children - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric - violated federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status. They used charitable assets to pay off legal fees, promote hotels " Trump "and personal purchases, DPA recalls.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the president had acknowledged "personal misuse of funds" and agreed to announce if he decided to create a new charity.

The agreements also provide compulsory training for Trump's three children who were directors of the foundation.

Trump has accused prosecutors of misinterpreting a political agreement.