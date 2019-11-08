Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned the proposal to appoint Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General back to the Supreme Judicial Council, BNR reported.

The motive of the Bulgarian Head of State is that only one candidature has deprived the procedure of a competitive nature. The hallmark of a democratic state is the availability of alternatives to senior government positions, President Radev said. Electing a prosecutor is an act of high public importance and the way it is conducted should create trust, not doubts, the President added.

If the Council re-approved Geshev's nomination, the Head of State would be obliged to appoint him to the position.