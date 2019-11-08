NIMH: Dynamic and Warm Weather for the Season, Broken Clouds across Most of the Country

November 8, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: NIMH: Dynamic and Warm Weather for the Season, Broken Clouds across Most of the Country

Today, the weather will stay dynamic and warm for the season. Across most of the country, cloud cover will be broken, decreasing to insignificant in the eastern part of the country.

It will be mostly cloudy in western Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope area, with the possibility of patchy rain in places. In eastern Bulgaria a moderate, temporary strong, south wind will blow. Maximum temperatures of 20C to 25C, lower in the northwest. Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the November average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)weather forecast.

