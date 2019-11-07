The European Commission Raised Bulgarian GDP Growth Forecast for 2019 to 3.6%

Economic growth in Bulgaria would slow down over the next 2 years, but would remain close to its potential, according to the European Commission's autumn report. Brussels expects a moderate pace of Bulgarian exports, a fall in inflation, budget surplus and a continuing decline in public debt, BNR reported.

The European Commission has raised its forecast for the growth of Bulgarian GDP in 2019 by 0.3% to 3.6%. For 2020, a sharp slowdown in growth to the level of 3.0% is expected. The Commission's estimates differ from the expectations of the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance. Sofia has projected GDP growth of 3.4 per cent in 2019 and 3.3 per cent in 2020.

