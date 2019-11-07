717 Dogs from Municipal Shelters in Sofia Have Been Adopted since the Beginning of the Year

From the beginning of 2019 to the end of October, 717 dogs from the shelters of municipal enterprise Ecoravnovesie found a new home, for comparison, for the entire 2018, 600 dogs were adopted. During the same period, 2,260 dogs were neutered, and 286 dogs were treated in the municipal veterinary clinic, 374 backyard dogs were neutered, the Sofia Municipality press office reported.

Adopt, Don't Buy is an adoption campaign of Ecoravnovesie and Sofia Municipality to promote adoptions and find home for dogs placed in municipal shelters. The campaign has been running since 2017, and for the third consecutive year, various events have been organised under the initiative. Dogs are brought out of municipal shelters to different public places and anyone can look at them, can walk, pet or adopt a dog. Adoption can be done immediately, it only takes an ID card. As part of the 2019 campaign, dogs from municipal shelters were shown in the fourth edition of Sofia Green Fashion Days and in two parks - on 8 June in Borisov Garden and on 6 July in Zaimov Park.

Thanks to the targeted adoption campaigns, the number of dogs adopted from municipal shelters is increasing. Under a cooperation agreement between Sofia Municipality and the German NGO Streunerhilfe Bulgarien of 31 July 2019, 43 dogs have been adopted in Germany.

Anyone wishing to adopt a dog can go and get acquainted with the dogs from the municipal shelters in Gorni Bogrov, which houses dogs over one year old and in Slatina, if you wish to adopt a small puppy.