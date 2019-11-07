Annually more than 4,000 People Develop Lung Cancer in Bulgaria - over 3,000 of them Are Men

Every year, 4250 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in Bulgaria, 3260 of them among men, Prof. Asen Dudov, chairman of the Bulgarian Cancer Society, told BTA. According to him, the reasons for the increase in lung cancer cases are smoking, exposure to asbestos, passive smoking, genetic prerequisites and more.

Most cases of the disease are diagnosed late - in the third or fourth stage, which impedes treatment options. Late diagnosis is the cause of the high mortality rate, with 80 percent of patients dying within 1 year after they were diagnosed.

The goals that could speed up diagnosis and treatment are to raise public awareness, reduce the time between consultations and the start of treatment, and improve screening programs among at-risk groups.