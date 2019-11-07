President Rumen Radev with a Statement on the New Attorney General's Decree

While everyone was waiting for Rumen Radev's decision to sign or not to appoint Ivan Geshev as Attorney General, the Head of State preferred to make a special statement in which he will to announce his decision.

Rumen Radev's statement will be given on "Dondukov" at exactly 5.05 pm.

The SJC elected Ivan Geshev as Attorney General with 20 votes in favour and 4 against on October 24, and since then all eyes have been on Radev. 

