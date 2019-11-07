Erdogan: US Doesn't Keep its Promise to Syria

November 7, 2019
Erdogan: US Doesn't Keep its Promise to Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the US is not fulfilling its promise to withdraw Kurdish armies from the 30-kilometres safe zone in northern Syria, Reuters reports.

"While we hold these talks, those who promised us that the YPG…would withdraw from here within 120 hours have not achieved this," the Turkish leader told a news conference referring to the deadline of last month's Washington-Ankara agreement.

Recep Tayipp Erdogan, safe zone, Syria, Donald Trump, US
