Erdogan: US Doesn't Keep its Promise to Syria
World | November 7, 2019, Thursday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the US is not fulfilling its promise to withdraw Kurdish armies from the 30-kilometres safe zone in northern Syria, Reuters reports.
"While we hold these talks, those who promised us that the YPG…would withdraw from here within 120 hours have not achieved this," the Turkish leader told a news conference referring to the deadline of last month's Washington-Ankara agreement.
