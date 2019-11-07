November - Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung cancer remains among the most lethal cancers - it causes more deaths than breast, prostate and colon cancers.

The survival rate of the disease is largely determined by the stage of diagnosis: the earlier the diagnosis is made, the better the prognosis.

November is dedicated to the fight against lung cancer. On this occasion a seminar will be held in Sofia, aimed at raising public awareness of the symptoms, opportunities for early diagnosis and modern treatment in one of the most common malignancies.

Today's event: Take a breath - for a faster diagnosis and better prognosis for lung cancer, will be attended by specialists in the field who will focus on advances in the diagnosis and innovation of lung cancer treatment achieving a higher survival rate for patients with this diagnosis. New statistics on the disease in Bulgaria and Europe will be released - prevalence, mortality, quality of life of patients by country, BGNES reports.