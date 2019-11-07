Romania's Adina Valean Is the New EU Commissioner for Transport

Newly-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has endorsed Romanian MEP Adina Valean for the position of commissioner for transport in her team, Romania's Insider reported.

Romania’s new Government sent two proposals for European commissioner, namely MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean, prime minister Ludovic Orban said yesterday.

"Both candidates held interviews with the president-elect and performed well. The President-elect of the European Commission has decided that Adina Vălean will take over the Transport portfolio," said an EC spokesman.

"Valean is an experienced MEP who has already headed the ENVI Commission and is currently the chairman of the ITRE Commission. In her career, she has gathered experience on topics related to the Transport portfolio. He was rapporteur for the Connecting Europe Facility, which supports infrastructure in the fields of transport, energy and digital services,” the EC official explained.

Adina Valean, 51, is the wife of former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu. She became a member of the European Parliament in November 2007 after Romania joined the European Union. Previously, she was a Member of Parliament in Romania (2004-2007).

Valean is one of the most influential Romanian MEPs. She is currently the president of the European Parliament’s Commission for Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE). Before that, she was a vice-president of the European Parliament (July 2014 to January 2017) and president of the Commission for Environment, Public Health and Food Safety. She was fourth in the ranking of the most influential MEPs Vote Watch EU drafted in April this year.

Adina Valean graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Bucharest in 1990 and worked as a mathematics teacher from 1990 to 1997. She joined the National Liberal Party (NLP) in 1999.