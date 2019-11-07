PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Is an Attractive Destination for Investment, Trade, a Reliable Partner with a Fast Growing Market

November 7, 2019
Bulgaria is an attractive destination for investment, trade and a reliable partner with a fast growing market, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during his meeting with Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Immigration and Asylum, said the government press office.

Bulgaria’s prime minister and Luxembourg’s foreign minister discussed bilateral relations based on common values, partnership with NATO and the EU, as well as the good potential for their development. Borissov and Asselborn expressed willingness to intensify political dialogue at all levels on issues of common interest to both countries such as trade and economic relations with a focus on cooperation in the fields of investment, trade and tourism.

"Bulgaria offers good opportunities for strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, transport, environment, telecommunications, outsourcing, information technology, as well as in high-performance sectors, in technological and industrial parks, in innovation," Prime Minister Borissov told his guest.

The Bulgarian prime minister further said there are additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the banking and finance sectors, where Luxembourg has key experience and expertise. Borissov also emphasised the excellent tourism opportunities in Bulgaria – not only sea tourism, but also mountain, cultural, eco and SPA tourism.

