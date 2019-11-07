Scientists Have Discovered Prehistoric Mammoth Traps in Mexico (PHOTO)

Mexican anthropologists have announced that they have discovered human-built pits dug 15,000 years ago to trap mammoth, believed to have been the first find of mammoth traps set by humans, according to ABC.

Scientists at the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History have encountered ditches in excavations in the Tultepec region, north of Mexico City. About 800 bones from 14 mammoths were found in the two pits which were 1.70 metres deep and 25 metres in diameter.

"This is the largest find of its kind ever made," the institute said in a statement.

Experts estimate that at least 5 herds of mammoths have lived in the area along with humans, bisons and other species of animals.