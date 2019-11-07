Scientists Have Discovered Prehistoric Mammoth Traps in Mexico (PHOTO)

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 7, 2019, Thursday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Scientists Have Discovered Prehistoric Mammoth Traps in Mexico (PHOTO) www.pixabay.com

Mexican anthropologists have announced that they have discovered human-built pits dug 15,000 years ago to trap mammoth, believed to have been the first find of mammoth traps set by humans, according to ABC.

Scientists at the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History have encountered ditches in excavations in the Tultepec region, north of Mexico City. About 800 bones from 14 mammoths were found in the two pits which were 1.70 metres deep and 25 metres in diameter.

 "This is the largest find of its kind ever made," the institute said in a statement.

Experts estimate that at least 5 herds of mammoths have lived in the area along with humans, bisons and other species of animals.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History, Mexico, traps, Mammoth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria