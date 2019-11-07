Threatening Climate Change: Africa's Largest Waterfall Dries Up

Victoria, Africa's largest waterfall, is about to dry up, Zimbabwe authorities alarmed, according to NOVA.

Currently, water inflows have dropped to critically low levels - only about 100 cubic meters per second. The reason for the lack of water is the prolonged drought and high temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius.
Due to the reduced flow of water, power plants along the Zambezi River will soon have to completely cease electricity production.

Two countries - Zimbabwe and Zambia - will have to introduce electricity regime. Due to historical heat, the authorities are constantly registering cases of dead elephants and other wild fauna.

The drying up of Victoria also threatens the tourism industry, which traditionally feeds the region's economy.

