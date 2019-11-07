London Piccadilly Theatre Ceiling Collapsed during a Performance (VIDEO)

Society » INCIDENTS | November 7, 2019, Thursday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: London Piccadilly Theatre Ceiling Collapsed during a Performance (VIDEO) www.pixabay.com

Part of the ceiling at London's Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a performance, world agencies have reported.

Several people were injured and the theatre was evacuated.

There were 1,100 people inside the building during the incident. A part of the plaster fell on the ceiling at a time when Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" starring US actor Wendell Pierce.

Some people in the theatre say that before the ceiling collapsed, they heard increasing noise from running water.

The Piccadilly Theatre  was built 91 years ago.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Piccadilly Theatre, London, collapsed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria