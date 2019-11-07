London Piccadilly Theatre Ceiling Collapsed during a Performance (VIDEO)
Part of the ceiling at London's Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a performance, world agencies have reported.
Several people were injured and the theatre was evacuated.
There were 1,100 people inside the building during the incident. A part of the plaster fell on the ceiling at a time when Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" starring US actor Wendell Pierce.
Some people in the theatre say that before the ceiling collapsed, they heard increasing noise from running water.
The Piccadilly Theatre was built 91 years ago.
I’ve heard of bringing the house down - but part of the roof came down tonight at Piccadilly theatre, London during Death of a Salesman!
