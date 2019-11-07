The Poles Will Now Be Able to Travel to the US Without Visas

Poland's citizens will be able to travel to the United States without a visa starting next week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday. He added that the official announcement would be made later in Washington.

In his words, this is "important and good news" for the 37 million Poles and 10 million Poles in the United States.

Standing next to US Ambassador to Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher, Duda thanked President Donald Trump for his decision to include Poland in the list of countries in the federal visa-free program - The Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

From November 11, (Poland Independence Day) Poles will be able to stay for up to 90 days in the United States for tourism or business purposes without a visa.

Poland, is one of the closest US allies in Europe with strong bilateral political, trade and military ties, Reuters noted.