EC: London Must Name its EU Commissioner
www.pixabay.com
President-elect Ursula von der Leyen expects UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to submit his candidacy for EU commissioner.
This is necessary because the United Kingdom is still a full member of the European Union, said EC spokeswoman Mina Andreeva, quoted by ITAR TASS.
The UK, which received a third Brexit postponement by 31 January 2020, is also due to send a representative to the European Commission for the next few months.
