About 1,300 Flights Were Canceled due to a Lufthansa Strike

Bulgaria: About 1,300 Flights Were Canceled due to a Lufthansa Strike www.pixabay.com

About 1,300 flights and 180,000 passengers will be affected by the two-day strike, which was formally started by the cabin crew at German Lufthansa. Most of its flights from Germany, including intercontinental flights from Frankfurt and Munich, were canceled, NOVA reported.

The airline said that it would cancel about 700 flights on Thursday, and 600 on Friday which are operated by Lufthansa.

There will also be no two flights from Munich to Sofia.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, is also expected to face problems.

