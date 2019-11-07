Armed Men Killed 37 Workers in Burkina Faso

Thirty-seven people were killed and more than 60 were injured in an attack carried out by unidentified armed men against a convoy transporting employees of Canadian goldmine Semafo in Burkina Faso, according to local agencies, citing local authorities.

The attack was carried out between the mining sites of Semafo - Fada and Boungou. The attack was 40 kilometers from Boungou. The five buses were being escorted by the military when they were ambushed, resulting in “several fatalities and injuries”, the company added, France 24 reported.

Following the attack, Semafo offered his condolences to the victims' families and expressed strong support for Burkina Faso's security forces.

The Montreal-based company has two locations in the African country, which has been engulfed in jihadist violence for nearly five years. Some of the jihadist groups there are affiliated with al-Qaeda and others with the Islamic State. The attacks have so far killed 649 people and forced around 500,000 to flee their homes.