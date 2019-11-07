Erdogan Visits his US Counterpart Donald Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States next week to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, whom he spoke with on the phone today, France Press reported.

During a telephone conversation, the two officials confirmed they would meet in Washington on November 13 at the invitation of Trump, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan had threatened to cancel his visit to the United States because of tensions between the two countries over Syria and the vote in the House of Representatives of the US Congress on the Armenian Genocide.