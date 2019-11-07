Five Migrants Were Found Dead Off the Coast of Lanzarote
Five migrants were found dead off the coast of Lanzarote, part of the Spanish Canary Islands, according to DPA, citing authorities.
Four other migrants were rescued near the coastal village of Caleta de Caballo, BTA reports.
It is assumed that there were other migrants in a vessel that crashed. Local rescue services are searching for them.
It is not clear where the migrants came from. The four rescued are citizens of Maghreb countries.
