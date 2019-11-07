Five Migrants Were Found Dead Off the Coast of Lanzarote

World | November 7, 2019, Thursday // 09:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Five Migrants Were Found Dead Off the Coast of Lanzarote www.pixabay.com

Five migrants were found dead off the coast of Lanzarote, part of the Spanish Canary Islands, according to DPA, citing authorities.

Four other migrants were rescued near the coastal village of Caleta de Caballo, BTA reports.

It is assumed that there were other migrants in a vessel that crashed. Local rescue services are searching for them.

It is not clear where the migrants came from. The four rescued are citizens of Maghreb countries.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, dead, rescue services
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria