Weather Forecast: Dynamic Weather with Significantly Higher Temperatures than usual

Today, the weather will be dynamic. In the eastern part of the country, temperatures will be significantly higher than usual.

Broken clouds, with more sunshine hours across eastern areas. Considerable cloudiness in western Bulgaria, with patchy rain in the northwest, and possibly thunder. In the eastern part of the country, a moderate southwest wind will continue to blow, increasing at times to strong in areas north of the mountains.

In western Bulgaria the wind will start blowing from the west-northwest, bringing cool air. Daytime temperatures will range from 14-16C° in the far northwest to 24 -26C in east areas and north of the mountains. Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the November average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.