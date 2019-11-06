BNR: Bulgaria Simplifies Residence Procedures for Foreign Nationals

The Bulgarian cabinet altered the regulation for implementation of the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act. The government facilitates the application procedures for residence of foreign nationals of Bulgarian descent, BNR reported.

Consular coordination for foreign citizens of Bulgarian origin such as scientific workers and full-time students in Bulgaria is removed. Bilingual application forms for the right of residence are introduced. Documents about the category of foreign nationals with international protection, asylum and temporary protection with the right to long stay, including stateless persons, are introduced.