The UK Parliament Announced its Suspension

November 6, 2019
The UK Parliament Announced its Suspension

The UK Parliament announced its suspension at midnight, 25 days before the upcoming elections.

The dissolution of Parliament means that the House of Commons and the House of Lords cease to exist. The new House of Commons will be elected on December 12, while the Lords will retain their positions.

Under normal circumstances, a new House Speaker is elected along with the House of Commons, but this year Lindsay Hoyle was elected early to replace John Burke after his resignation, which he announced in September.

Under the 2011 Parliaments Act for a fixed term, the United Kingdom Parliament is to be re-elected every five years, which means that the next general election was to be held in 2022. However, on 29 October the House of Commons voted early elections in December.

UK, parliament, suspension, early elections
