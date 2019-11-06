The New European Commission May Start Working Next Year

The new European Commission may start working the next year. Romania's nomination for commissioner threatens the balance of political forces in the proposed by Ursula von der Leyen cabinet.

Bucharest is planning to nominate former EPP MEP Siegfried Mureshan, but even before that becomes an official fact, his candidacy has become a problem for the approval of the entire composition of the future EC.

The commission was due to start working earlier this month, but the European Parliament rejected applications from France, Hungary and Romania.

Paris and Budapest have already proposed new names that must pass the MEPs' check. The new government in Bucharest, led by representatives of the family of the European People's Party, is expected to nominate its candidate on Wednesday.

The ambition for gender equality in the future governing body also fails.

UK is also legally obligated to nominate someone for the commissioner role as negotiated in the Brexit extension last month.