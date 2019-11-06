15 People Were Killed in an Attack in Thailand

Society » INCIDENTS | November 6, 2019, Wednesday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 15 People Were Killed in an Attack in Thailand www.pixabay.com

Fifteen people were killed and four were injured in an attack in southern Thailand, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said.

An unknown number of assailants, armed with grenades and rifles, stormed a village in southern Yala province last night.

A regional security chief told Reuters that the attack was carried out by separatists. According to him, this is one of the bloodiest attacks in recent times.

Thailand's three southernmost provinces have been affected by a secessionist rebel movement that has claimed the lives of about 7,000 people since 2004.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Thailand, killed, attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria