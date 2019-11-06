15 People Were Killed in an Attack in Thailand

Fifteen people were killed and four were injured in an attack in southern Thailand, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said.

An unknown number of assailants, armed with grenades and rifles, stormed a village in southern Yala province last night.

A regional security chief told Reuters that the attack was carried out by separatists. According to him, this is one of the bloodiest attacks in recent times.

Thailand's three southernmost provinces have been affected by a secessionist rebel movement that has claimed the lives of about 7,000 people since 2004.