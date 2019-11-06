5,4 Magnitude Earthquake in Iran

www.pixabay.com

A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded this morning in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, about 125 km west of the port city of Bandar Abbas, at a depth of 10 km, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

There is no evidence of damage or casualties.

According to Iranian state television, the quake had a 5,3 magnitude. According to US seismologists - 5.3.

