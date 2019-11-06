Bulgaria to Buy Two Minehunters from the Netherlands for EUR 1 996 000

The Council of Ministers has approved a draft contract between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the purchase of two minehunters for the amount of EUR 1 996 000 excluding VAT, the government press service announced.

The acquisition of the minehunters will contribute to enhancing the capabilities of the Bulgarian Navy to fulfill fully the obligations to conduct mine operations to ensure the safety of navigation in our maritime space in peacetime, as well as to successfully fulfill the wartime tasks in national and Allied format in NATO and the EU.

According to the Law on International Treaties of the Republic of Bulgaria, with the approval of the draft contract for the purchase of the two ships, the government authorizes the Minister of Defense to negotiate and sign the contract, subject to subsequent ratification by the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria.