Bulgaria and Vietnam to Deepen their Cooperation in the Field of Education

The Council of Ministers has approved a draft agreement on cooperation in education between Bulgaria and Vietnam for the period 2019 - 2023, the government press office reported.

The draft document covers all aspects of the dynamic development of the bilateral cooperation in education over recent years and specifies forms of cooperation which provide for the exchange of good practices in the field of education planning, management and development, promoting direct cooperation between educational institutions. The document indicates quotas for exchange students, doctoral and postgraduate students. It provides for an opportunity for reciprocal exchange of language teachers in Vietnamese and Bulgarian.

Direct links between secondary and higher education institutions are encouraged to facilitate exchange of experience in management of learning process, joint projects, including the implementation of Erasmus + projects, as well as for studying history, geography, language, literature and traditions of both countries