Erdogan: Turkish Court Will Decide the Fate of Baghdadi's Sister

November 6, 2019, Wednesday
The sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is in a Turkish migration centre. Her fate will be decided by the judiciary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, TASS reported.

Legal procedures are in place. The process will be conducted in accordance with our legislation. Our services have carried out the arrest and that person will be kept in a migration centre for now, Erdogan said, quoted by Turkish NTV channel. Erdogan did not provide details on whether the trial against Baghdadi's sister would be conducted in Turkey, noting that he was not sufficiently aware of the legal side of the matter.

Earlier, Turkish Communications Presidency Director-General confirmed information about the detention of Baghdadi's sister in the Syrian province of Idlib in a Turkish military operation. Reuters reported, citing a Turkish official, that Ankara hoped to receive valuable information about the Islamic State group's internal functioning when questioned by the woman.

Baghdadi was killed in October in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border in an operation by US special forces.

Tags: turkey, Recep Tayipp Erdogan, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
