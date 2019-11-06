Powerful Tornado in Greece (VIDEO)

A tornado blew off the storages of an entire olive oil factory in the town of Kalamata in southern Greece, NOVA reported.

The strong whirlwind struck on November 4 in the afternoon and was captured by the plant's security cameras, local media reported.

Most of the warehouses have been destroyed. The strong wind also lifted cars that were parked near the plant.

Miraculously, there were no casualties, and the tornado caused only material damage.