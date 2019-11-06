Boris Johnson Asked Donald Trump to Abolish Duties on Scotch Whiskey
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on US President Donald Trump to abolish duties on Scotch whiskey and other goods, in a telephone conversation, Reuters reported.
Johnson urged Trump not to impose a duty on cars, a spokesman for Downing Street 10 said.
"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce special relations through a solid bilateral free trade agreement after the UK left the EU," the White House said in a telephone interview.
Last month, the United States imposed 25 percent duty on imports of Scotch and other European products as a response to European subsidies in the aircraft industry.
The Trump government has also threatened to impose duties on imports of European cars and auto parts.
