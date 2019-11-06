Bulgaria and Romania's Quota for Turbot in the Black Sea Increased by 32%

Next year, Bulgaria and Romania will be allowed to fish for turbot, totaling 150 tonnes (75 tonnes per country), which is 32 percent more than the amount allowed so far. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

So far, the two countries have authorized a catch of 57 tonnes. This was made clear at the 43rd Annual Session of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) in Athens. Given the great importance of this type of fishing for the sector, it has been a great success for our country.

A very important message for the future management of turbot is to improve scientific advice by increasing the quantity and quality of fishing data. In this context, effective work between the fisheries sector, science and administration is crucial. The positive trend in turbot stock is an incentive for all coastal states to continue their efforts to achieve a level of fishing that is consistent with the maximum sustainable yield.

During the annual session, measures for monitoring, monitoring and control in fisheries in the area of ​​competence of the GFCM, as well as the introduction of measures for the protection of vulnerable marine ecosystems, etc. were approved. Future actions for the conservation, management and control of key marine stocks in the Mediterranean and Black Sea were also discussed.

The decision is to be formalized in a report from the closing meeting of the 43rd Annual Session.